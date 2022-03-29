Almanac - Tuesday 3/29/22

Today is Tuesday, the 29th of March, 2022

March 29 is the 88th day of the year

277 days remain until the end of the year.

84 days until summer begins

The sun rises at 6:58:57 am

and sunset will be at 7:30:59 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 32 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:14:58 pm

The first low tide will be at 3:31am at 1.81 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:17 am at 5.73 feet

The next low tide at 3:56 pm at -0.47 feet

and the next high tide at 10:35 pm at 5.43 feet

The Moon is 15.2% visible

a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 2 days Thursday the 31st of March of 2022 at 11:24 pm

Today is…

Knights of Columbus Founder's Day

National Lemon Chiffon Cake Day

National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day

National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Piano Day

Smoke and Mirrors Day

Texas Love the Children Day

Today is also…

Boganda Day in the Central African Republic

Commemoration of the 1947 Rebellion in Madagascar

Day of the Young Combatant in Chile

Youth Day in Taiwan

Birthdays today in Women’s Herstory…

FRANCES BOLTON

who created an endowment to build a school of nursing at Western Reserve in and helped remove color lines in nursing, was born today in 1885. Later as an Ohio Congresswoman, she worked for racial equality and equal pay.

PEARL BAILEY

a jazz and blues singer, was born in 1918. After appearing in vaudeville, she made her Broadway debut in St. Louis Woman and later won a Tony Award for the title role in the all-black production of Hello, Dolly! in 1968.

Also born on this day March 29, 1928 (d.1992) – Joan Kelly, set up a Master of Arts Program in Women’s History at Sarah Lawrence with Gerda Lerner, advanced feminist scholarship by calling for a “doubled vision” to resolve conflicts inherent in the desire for female inclusion under male dominance

Other Women’s Herstory birthdays today include…

1373 – Marie d'Alençon, French princess (d. 1417)

1893 – Astrid Holm, Danish actress (d. 1961)

1912 – Hanna Reitsch, German soldier and pilot (d. 1979

1918 – Pearl Bailey, American actress and singer (d. 1990)

1919 – Eileen Heckart, American actress (d. 2001)

1923 – Betty Binns Fletcher, American lawyer and judge (d. 2012)

1929 – Sheila Kitzinger, English activist, author, and academic (d. 2015)

1936 – Judith Guest, American author and screenwriter

1940 – Astrud Gilberto, Brazilian singer-songwriter

1944 – Lynne Segal, Australian-British feminist academic and activist

1949 – Pauline Marois, Canadian social worker and politician, 30th Premier of Quebec

1951 – Tina Monzon-Palma, Filipino journalist

1955 – Marina Sirtis, British-American actress

1956 – Patty Donahue, American singer (d. 1996)

1957 – Elizabeth Hand, American author

1961 – Amy Sedaris, American actress and comedian

1964 – Catherine Cortez Masto, American attorney and politician

1964 – Jill Goodacre, American model and actress

1964 – Elle Macpherson, Australian model and actress

1965 – Voula Patoulidou, Greek hurdler, long jumper, and politician

1966 – Sigrid Kirchmann, Austrian high jumper

1968 – Lucy Lawless, New Zealand actress

1969 – Kim Batten, American hurdler

1971 – Lara Logan, South African television and radio journalist and war correspondent

1972 – Priti Patel, British Indian politician, Secretary of State for the Home Department

1976 – Jennifer Capriati, American tennis player

1988 – Esther Cremer, German runner

1991 – Irene, South Korean idol, actress and television host

Also on this day in history…

845 – Paris is sacked by Viking raiders, probably under Ragnar Lodbrok, who collects a huge ransom in exchange for leaving.

1806 – Construction is authorized of the Great National Pike, better known as the Cumberland Road, becoming the first United States federal highway.

1867 – Queen Victoria gives Royal Assent to the British North America Act which establishes Canada on July 1.

1871 – Royal Albert Hall is opened by Queen Victoria.

1957 – The New York, Ontario and Western Railway makes its final run, the first major U.S. railroad to be abandoned in its entirety.

1961 – The Twenty-third Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, allowing residents of Washington, D.C., to vote in presidential elections.

2004 – Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia join NATO as full members.

2014 – The first same-sex marriages in England and Wales are performed.

2017 – Prime Minister Theresa May invokes Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union, formally beginning the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Today’s birthday includes…

1713 – John Ponsonby, Irish politician (d. 1789)

1780 – Jørgen Jørgensen, Danish adventurer (d. 1841)

1826 – Wilhelm Liebknecht, German journalist and politician (d. 1900)

1867 – Cy Young, American baseball player and manager (d. 1955)

1916 – Eugene McCarthy, American poet and politician (d. 2005)

1918 – Sam Walton, American businessman, founded Walmart and Sam's Club (d. 1992)

1940 – Ray Davis, American bass singer (d. 2005)

1943 – Vangelis, Greek keyboard player and songwriter

1943 – Eric Idle, English actor and comedian

1943 – John Major, English banker and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

1946 – Billy Thorpe, English-Australian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2007)