Almanac - Wednesday 3/2/22

Today is Wednesday, the 2nd of March of 2022,

March 2 is the 61st day of the year

304 days remain until the end of the year.

17 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 6:39:19 am

and sunset will be at 6:05:29 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 26 minutes of daylight.

Solar transit will be at 12:22:24 pm.

The first low tide will be at 4:10 am at 1.73 feet

The next high tide will be at 10:04 this morning at 6.32 feet

The next low tide at 4:44 pm at -0.74 feet

The final high tide of the day at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:21 am at 5.53 feet

The Moon is 0.2 % visible

It’s a New Moon

Next phase will be the First Quarter Moon Thursday the 10th of March, 2022 at 2:45 am in 8 days

Today is…

Ash Wednesday

International Rescue Cat Day

National Banana Cream Pie Day

Old Stuff Day

Read Across America Day

Stop Bad Service Day

World Teen Mental Wellness Day

Today is also…

Air Force Day in Sri Lanka

Baloch Culture Day in the Pakistani province of Balochistan

Feast of 'Alá or Loftiness, First day of the 19th month of the Baháʼí calendar in Baháʼí Faith and first day of the Baháʼí Nineteen Day Fast

Jamahiriya Day in Libya

Peasants' Day in Myanmar

Texas Independence Day

Victory at Adwa Day in Ethiopia

On this day in Women’s History…

1903 – In New York City the Martha Washington Hotel opens, becoming the first hotel exclusively for women.

1950 – Karen Carpenter is born. The three-time Grammy-award winning singer and drummer brought attention to eating disorders, which affect 20 million women in the U.S.

President Jimmy Carter signs a proclamation declaring the week of March 2, 1980, as National Women's History Week. Seated to his right are Jane Pratt and Gloria Johnson, representatives of national women's groups that advocated for the commemoration.

Women’s History Birthdays today include….

1432 – Countess Palatine Margaret of Mosbach, countess consort of Hanau (d. 1457)

1846 – Marie Roze, French soprano (d. 1926)

1860 – Susanna M. Salter, American activist and politician (d. 1961

1901 – Grete Hermann, German mathematician and philosopher (d. 1984)

1919 – Jennifer Jones, American actress (d. 2009)

1919 – Tamara Toumanova, Russian-American ballerina and actress (d. 1996)

1922 – Frances Spence, American computer programmer (d. 2012)

1930 – Emma Penella, Spanish actress (d. 2007)

1934 – Dottie Rambo, American singer-songwriter (d. 2008)

1950 – Karen Carpenter, American singer (d. 1983)

1952 – Laraine Newman, American actress and comedian

1961 – Simone Young, Australian conductor, director, and composer

1966 – Ann Leckie, American author

1974 – Hayley Lewis, Australian swimmer and television host

1980 – Rebel Wilson, Australian actress and screenwriter

1988 – Laura Kaeppeler, Miss America 2012

1997 – Becky G, American singer and actress

2010 – Hailey Dawson, American with a 3D-printed robotic hand

Also on this day in history….

1807 – The U.S. Congress passes the Act Prohibiting Importation of Slaves, disallowing the importation of new slaves into the country.

1877 – Just two days before inauguration, the U.S. Congress declares Rutherford B. Hayes the winner of the 1876 U.S. presidential election even though Samuel J. Tilden had won the popular vote.

1917 – The enactment of the Jones–Shafroth Act grants Puerto Ricans United States citizenship.

1937 – The Steel Workers Organizing Committee signs a collective bargaining agreement with U.S. Steel, leading to unionization of the United States steel industry.

1962 – Wilt Chamberlain sets the single-game scoring record in the National Basketball Association by scoring 100 points.

1983 – Compact discs and players are released for the first time in the United States and other markets. They had previously been available only in Japan.

1989 – Twelve European Community nations agree to ban the production of all chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) by the end of the century.

1990 – Nelson Mandela is elected deputy President of the African National Congress.

1995 – Researchers at Fermilab announce the discovery of the top quark.

1998 – Data sent from the Galileo spacecraft indicates that Jupiter's moon Europa has a liquid ocean under a thick crust of ice.

2017 – The elements Moscovium, Tennessine, and Oganesson are officially added to the periodic table at a conference in Moscow, Russia.

Today’s birthdays include…

1793 – Sam Houston, American soldier and politician, 1st President of the Republic of Texas (d. 1863)

1824 – Bedřich Smetana, Czech pianist and composer (d. 1884)

1859 – Sholem Aleichem, Ukrainian-American author and playwright (d. 1916)

1900 – Kurt Weill, German-American pianist and composer (d. 1950)

1904 – Dr. Seuss, American children's book writer, poet, and illustrator (d. 1991)

1905 – Marc Blitzstein, American composer and songwriter (d. 1964)

1917 – Desi Arnaz, Cuban-American actor, singer, and producer (d. 1986)

1922 – Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis, American saxophonist (d. 1986)

1922 – Bill Quackenbush, Canadian-American ice hockey player and coach (d. 1999)

1930 – Tom Wolfe, American journalist and author (d. 2018)

1931 – Mikhail Gorbachev, Russian lawyer and politician, President of the Soviet Union, Nobel Prize laureate

1936 – John Tusa, Czech-English journalist and academic

1942 – John Irving, American novelist and screenwriter

1942 – Lou Reed, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor (d. 2013)

1948 – Rory Gallagher, Irish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 1995)

1953 – Russ Feingold, American lawyer and politician

1962 – Jon Bon Jovi, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

1963 – Alvin Youngblood Hart, American singer and guitarist

1968 – Daniel Craig, English actor and producer