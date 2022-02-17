Almanac - Thursday 2/17/22

Today is Thursday, the 17th of February of 2022,

February 17 is the 48th day of the year

317 days remain until the end of the year

30 days until spring begins

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:56:33 am

and sunset will be at 5:52:07 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 55 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:24:20 pm.

The first low tide will be at 4:54 am at 2.21 feet

The only high tide at 10:41 am at 5.96 feet

And the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 5:25 pm at -0.41 feet

The Moon is now 99.1% visible

It’s now a Waning Gibbous moon

Yesterday was the full moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days 23th of February of 2022 at 2:32 pm

Today is…

Champion Crab Races Day

My Way Day

National Cabbage Day

National Café au Lait Day

National Indian Pudding Day

National PTA Founders' Day

National Public Science Day

Random Acts of Kindness Day

Who Shall I Be Day

World Human Spirit Day

Today is also…

Independence Day, celebrates the independence declaration of Kosovo in 2008, still partially recognized.

Revolution Day (Libya)

On this day in Black History….

On February 17, 1870 – Congress passed resolution readmitting Mississippi on condition that it would never change its constitution to disenfranchise blacks.

– On this day in 1891, black inventor A.C. Richardson invented the butter churn

– On this day in 1902, famed opera singer Marian Anderson was born.

– On this day in 1936, legendary NFL running back Jim Brown was born

– On this day in 1942, the Black Panther Party’s founder, Huey P. Newton, was born

Feb. 17, 1963 – Michael Jeffrey Jordan, famed basketball player and former minor league baseball player, was born in New York, N.Y.

Feb. 17, 1997 – Virginia House of Delegates votes unanimously to retire the state song, "Carry Me Back to Old Virginia," a tune that glorifies slavery.

Also on this day in history…

1801 – in the 1800 United States presidential election: An tie in the Electoral College between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr is resolved when Jefferson is elected President of the United States and Burr, Vice President by the United States House of Representatives.

1863 – A group of citizens of Geneva found an International Committee for Relief to the Wounded, which later became known as the International Committee of the Red Cross.

1867 – The first ship passes through the Suez Canal.

1919 – The Ukrainian People's Republic asks the Entente and the US for help fighting the Bolsheviks.

1949 – Chaim Weizmann begins his term as the first President of Israel.

1959 – Project Vanguard: Vanguard 2: The first weather satellite is launched to measure cloud-cover distribution.

1964 – In Wesberry v. Sanders the Supreme Court of the United States rules that congressional districts have to be approximately equal in population.

1972 – Cumulative sales of the Volkswagen Beetle exceed those of the Ford Model T.

1974 – Robert K. Preston, a disgruntled U.S. Army private, buzzes the White House in a stolen helicopter.

1980 – First winter ascent of Mount Everest by Krzysztof Wielicki and Leszek Cichy.

1996 – In Philadelphia, world champion Garry Kasparov beats the Deep Blue supercomputer in a chess match.

2008 – Kosovo declares independence from Serbia.

2011 – Arab Spring: Libyan protests against Muammar Gaddafi's regime begin.

2011 – Arab Spring: In Bahrain, security forces launch a deadly pre-dawn raid on protesters in Pearl Roundabout in Manama; the day is locally known as Bloody Thursday.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1762 – John Cooke, English captain (d. 1805)

1914 – Arthur Kennedy, American actor (d. 1990)

1923 – Buddy DeFranco, American clarinet player and bandleader (d. 2014)

1924 – Margaret Truman, American singer and author (d. 2008)

1925 – Hal Holbrook, American actor and director (d. 2021)

1929 – Chaim Potok, American rabbi and author (d. 2002)

1930 – Ruth Rendell, English author (d. 2015)

1934 – Barry Humphries (Dame Edna Everage), Australian comedian, actor, and author

1936 – Jim Brown, American football player and actor

1940 – Vicente Fernández, Mexican singer-songwriter, actor, and producer (d. 2021)

1941 – Gene Pitney, American singer-songwriter (d. 2006)[39]

1942 – Huey P. Newton, American activist, co-founded the Black Panther Party (d. 1989)

1949 – Fred Frith, English guitarist and songwriter

1954 – Rene Russo, American actress

1957 – Loreena McKennitt, Canadian singer-songwriter, accordion player, and pianist

1962 – Lou Diamond Phillips, American actor and director

1963 – Larry the Cable Guy, American comedian and voice actor

1963 – Michael Jordan, American basketball player and actor

1981 – Paris Hilton, American model, media personality, actress, singer, DJ, author and businesswoman

1991 – Ed Sheeran, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer