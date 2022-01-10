Almanac - Monday 1/10/22

Today Monday, 10th of January of 2022

January 10 is the 10th day of the year

355 days remain until the end of the year

68 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:25:10 am

and sunset will be at 5:10:50 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 45 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:18:00 pm.

The first high tide will be at 5:00 am at 5.73 feet

The first low tide will be at 12:04 pm at 1.29 feet

The next high tide at 6:02 pm at 3.78 feet

and the final low tide Ocean Beach will be at 11:10 pm at 2.13 feet

The Moon is currently 57.7% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous Moon

We just had a quarter moon this weekend

Full Moon in 7 days on Monday the 17th of January of 2022 at 3:49 pm

Houseplant Appreciation Day

National Bittersweet Chocolate Day

National Clean Off Your Desk Day

National Cut Your Energy Costs Day

National Gluten-Free Day

National Oysters Rockefeller Day

Peculiar People Day

Save the Eagles Day

Today is… Fête du Vodoun in Benin

Margaret Thatcher Day in Falkland Islands

Majority Rule Day in Bahamas

On this day in history....

1776 – American Revolution: Thomas Paine publishes his pamphlet Common Sense.

1870 – John D. Rockefeller incorporates Standard Oil.

1901 – New York: Automobile Club of America installs signs on major highways.

1927 – Fritz Lang's futuristic film Metropolis is released in Germany.

1946 – The United States Army Signal Corps successfully conducts Project Diana, bouncing radio waves off the Moon and receiving the reflected signals.

1972 – Sheikh Mujibur Rahman returns to the newly independent Bangladesh as president after spending over nine months in prison in Pakistan.

1981 – Salvadoran Civil War: The FMLN launches its first major offensive, gaining control of most of Morazán and Chalatenango departments

1985 – Sandinista Daniel Ortega becomes president of Nicaragua and vows to continue the transformation to socialism and alliance with the Soviet Union and Cuba; American policy continues to support the Contras in their revolt against the Nicaraguan government.

1990 – Time Warner is formed by the merger of Time Inc. and Warner Communications.

...and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with...

1887 – Robinson Jeffers, American poet and philosopher (d. 1962)

1904 – Ray Bolger, American actor and dancer (d. 1987)

1917 – Jerry Wexler, American journalist and producer (d. 2008)

1925 – Billie Sol Estes, American financier and businessman (d. 2013)

1927 – Johnnie Ray, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1990)

1928 – Philip Levine, American poet and academic (d. 2015)

1934 – Leonid Kravchuk, Ukrainian politician, 1st President of Ukraine

1935 – Ronnie Hawkins, American rockabilly singer-songwriter and guitarist

1936 – Stephen E. Ambrose, American historian and author (d. 2002)

1938 – Donald Knuth, American computer scientist and mathematician

1938 – Willie McCovey, American baseball player (d. 2018)[83]

1939 – Scott McKenzie, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2012)

1939 – Sal Mineo, American actor (d. 1976)

1943 – Jim Croce, American singer-songwriter (d. 1973)

1948 – Donald Fagen, American singer-songwriter and musician

1949 – George Foreman, American boxer, actor, and businessman

1949 – Linda Lovelace, American porn actress and activist (d. 2002)

1953 – Pat Benatar, American singer-songwriter

1956 – Shawn Colvin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1961 – Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, Italian-American violinist, author, and educator

1981 – Jared Kushner, American real estate investor and political figure