Almanac - Friday 12/3/2021

Today is Friday, the 3rd of December of 2021,

December 3 is the 337th day of the year

28 days remain until the end of the year.

18 days until winter begins

The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:08:51 am

and the sun sets will be at 4:50:48 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 41 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 11:59:49 am.

...there is a COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM PST SUNDAY...

The first low tide will be at 2:50 am at 2.27 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:58 am at 7.07 feet

The next low tide at 4:00 pm at -1.39 feet.

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be10:55 pm at 5.11 feet.

Moon: 0.9%

still a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon later tonightat 11:43 pm

Tomorrow there will be a Total Solar Eclipse but it will only visible in Antarctica and the southern-most South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, and Argentina

Today is….

Bartender Appreciation Day

Faux Fur Friday

International Day of Persons with Disabilities

International Sweater Vestival

Let's Hug Day

Make a Gift Day

National Apple Pie Day

National Green Bean Casserole Day

National Roof-Over-Your-Head Day

Today is also…

Doctors' Day in Cuba

On this day in history…

1800 – United States presidential election: The Electoral College casts votes for president and vice president that resulted in a tie between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr.

1818 – Illinois becomes the 21st U.S. state.

1901 – In a State of the Union message, U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt delivers a 20,000-word speech to the House of Representatives asking Congress to curb the power of trusts "within reasonable limits".

1967 – At Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa, a transplant team headed by Christiaan Barnard carries out the first heart transplant on a human (53-year-old Louis Washkansky).

1973 – Pioneer program: Pioneer 10 sends back the first close-up images of Jupiter.

1989 – In a meeting off the coast of Malta, U.S. President George H. W. Bush and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev release statements indicating that the Cold War between NATO and the Warsaw Pact may be coming to an end.

1992 – A test engineer for Sema Group uses a personal computer to send the world's first text message via the Vodafone network to the phone of a colleague.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1842 – Phoebe Hearst, American philanthropist and activist (d. 1919)

1842 – Charles Alfred Pillsbury, American businessman, founded the Pillsbury Company (d. 1899)

1857 – Joseph Conrad, Polish-born British novelist (d. 1924)

1883 – Anton Webern, Austrian composer and conductor (d. 1945)

1895 – Anna Freud, Austrian-English psychologist and psychoanalyst (d. 1982)

1911 – Nino Rota, Italian pianist, composer, conductor, and academic (d. 1979)

1927 – Andy Williams, American singer (d. 2012)

1930 – Jean-Luc Godard, French-Swiss director and screenwriter

1942 – David K. Shipler, American journalist and author

1944 – Ralph McTell, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Ozzy Osbourne, English singer-songwriter

1960 – Daryl Hannah, American actress and producer

1960 – Julianne Moore, American actress and author

1963 – Terri Schiavo, American medical patient (d. 2005)

1979 – Tiffany Haddish, comedian, actor, author