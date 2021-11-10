Almanac - Wed Nov 10, 2021
Today is Wednesday, the 10th of November, 2021
November 10 is the 314th day of the year
51 days remain until the end of the year.
41 days until winter begins
The sun rises in San Francisco at 6:45:22 am
and the sun sets at 5:01:26 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 16 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 11:53:24 am.
The first high tide will be at 4:11 am at 5.0 feet
The first low tide will be at 9:07 am at 3.35 feet
The next high tide at 2:31 pm at 5.66 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:50 pm at -0.35 feet
The Moon is currently 39.2% visible
a Waxing Crescent
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow Thursday the 11th of November of 2021 at 4:46 am
"The Queer Story of Brownlow's Newspaper", a short story by H. G. Wells, takes place on 10 November 1931 and opens with the protagonist, Brownlow, accidentally being delivered a newspaper dated 10 November 1971 (a future date at the time of writing).
Today is…
Area Code Day
International Accounting Day
National Forget-Me-Not Day
National Vanilla Cupcake Day
Sesame Street Day
the United States Marine Corps’ birthday
World Science Day for Peace and Development
Today is also…. Cry of Independence Day in Panama
Day of Remembrance of Atatürk in Turkey
Day of Russian Militsiya in Russia
Day of Tradition or Día de la Tradición, celebrated on the birthday of José Hernández in Argentina, especially San Antonio de Areco
Heroes Day in Indonesia or Hari Pahlawan
Martinisingen in Germany
World Keratoconus Day
On this day in history…
1793 – A Goddess of Reason is proclaimed by the French Convention at the suggestion of Pierre Gaspard Chaumette.
1958 – The Hope Diamond is donated to the Smithsonian Institution by New York diamond merchant Harry Winston.
1969 – National Educational Television (the predecessor to the Public Broadcasting Service) in the United States debuts Sesame Street.
1975 – The 729-foot-long freighter SS Edmund Fitzgerald sinks during a storm on Lake Superior, killing all 29 crew on board.
1983 – Bill Gates introduces Windows 1.0.
1989 – Germans begin to tear down the Berlin Wall.
1997 – WorldCom and MCI Communications announce a $37 billion merger (the largest merger in US history at the time).
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1483 – Martin Luther, German monk and priest, leader of the Protestant Reformation (d. 1546)
1668 – François Couperin, French organist and composer (d. 1733)
1697 – William Hogarth, English painter, illustrator, and critic (d. 1764)
1878 – Cy Morgan, American baseball player (d. 1962)
1879 – Patrick Pearse, Irish lawyer, poet, teacher, and insurrectionist; executed for his role in the Easter Rising (d. 1916)
1889 – Claude Rains, English-American actor (d. 1967)
1891 – Carl Stalling, American pianist and composer (d. 1972)
1919 – Mikhail Kalashnikov, Russian general and engineer, designed the AK-47 (d. 2013)
1925 – Richard Burton, Welsh actor and singer (d. 1984)
1927 – Sabah, Lebanese singer and actress (d. 2014)
1928 – Ennio Morricone, Italian trumpet player, composer, and conductor (d. 2020)
1932 – Paul Bley, Canadian-American pianist and composer (d. 2016)
1945 – Donna Fargo, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1947 – Dave Loggins, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1950 – Bram Tchaikovsky, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
1956 – Sinbad, American comedian, actor, and producer
1958 – Brooks Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1959 – Mackenzie Phillips, American actress
1960 – Neil Gaiman, English author, illustrator, and screenwriter
1968 – Tracy Morgan, American comedian, actor, and producer