Almanac - Friday November 5, 2021
Today is Friday, 5th of November of 2021,
November 5 is the 309th day of the year
56 days remain until the end of the year.
46 days until winter begins
The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:40:03 am
and sunset will be at 6:05:54 pm.
We will have 10 hours and 25 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:52:58 pm.
The first low tide was at 5:03 am at 1.88 feet
The next high tide at 11:11 am at 6.82 feet.
and the next low tide at Ocean Beach tonight is at 6:00 pm at minus 1.13 feet.
The Moon is currently 0.6% visible
It’s still the New Moon
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Thursday 11th of November of 2021 at 5:46 am
Today is…
American Football Day
Bank Transfer Day
Commercial TV Broadcast Day
Fountain Pen Day
Love Your Lawyer Day
National Doughnut Appreciation Day
National Gunpowder Day
National Jersey Friday
National Love Your Red Hair Day
National Medical Science Liaison Awareness and Appreciation Day
Today is also…
Colón Day in Panama
Guy Fawkes Night in the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada
West Country Carnival in the English West Country
Cinco de noviembre in Negros, Philippines
Kanaka-dasa Ja-yanthi in Karna-taka, India
On this day in history…
1831 – Nat Turner, American slave leader, is tried, convicted, and sentenced to death in Virginia.
1872 – Women's suffrage in the United States: In defiance of the law, suffragist Susan B. Anthony votes for the first time, and is later fined $100.
1916 – The Everett massacre takes place in Everett, Washington as political differences lead to a shoot-out between the Industrial Workers of the World organizers and local police.
1917 – Lenin calls for the October Revolution.
1955 – After being destroyed in World War II, the rebuilt Vienna State Opera reopens with a performance of Beethoven's Fidelio.
2007 – Android mobile operating system is unveiled by Google.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1855 – Eugene V. Debs, American union leader and politician (d. 1926)
1900 – Natalie Schafer, American actress (d. 1991)
1911 – Roy Rogers, American singer, guitarist, and actor (d. 1998)
1913 – Vivien Leigh, Indian-British actress (d. 1967)
1913 – John McGiver, American actor (d. 1975)
1931 – Ike Turner, American singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer (d. 2007)
1933 – Herb Edelman, American actor (d. 1996)
1934 – Jeb Stuart Magruder, American minister and civil servant (d. 2014)
1938 – Jim Steranko, American author and illustrator
1940 – Elke Sommer, German actress
1941 – Art Garfunkel, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1943 – Sam Shepard, American playwright and actor (d. 2017)
1946 – Gram Parsons, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1973)
1949 – Armin Shimerman, American actor
1952 – Bill Walton, American basketball player and sportscaster
1953 – Joyce Maynard, American journalist, author, and academic
1960 – Tilda Swinton, English actress
1963 – Tatum O'Neal, American actress and author