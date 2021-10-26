Almanac - Tuesday 10/26/2021
Today is Tuesday, the 26th of October, 2021,
October 26 is the 299th day of the year
66 days remain until the end of the year.
56 days until The Winter Solstice
The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:29:39 am
and sun sets at 6:16:41 pm.
Today we will have 10 hours and 47 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:53:10 pm.
The first high tide will be at 4:34 am at 4.35 feet
The first low tide will be at 8:48 am at 3.63 feet
The next high tide at 2:16 pm at 5.23 feet.
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:45 pm at 0.46 feet.
The Moon is 72.1% visible
Waning Gibbous
Last Quarter Moon in 2 days Thursday the 28th of October of 2021 at 1:05 pm
Today is…
Horseless Carriage Day
National Day of the Deployed
National Mincemeat Day
National Mule Day
National Pumpkin Day
Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day
Worldwide Howl at the Moon Night
Today is also…
Accession Day in Jammu and Kashmir, India
Angam Day in Nauru
Armed Forces Day in Benin
National Day, celebrates the anniversary of the Declaration of Neutrality in 1955 in Austria
Intersex Awareness Day
On this day in history….
1774 – The first Continental Congress adjourns in Philadelphia.
1881 – Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday participate in the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral in Tombstone, Arizona.
1892 – Ida B. Wells publishes Southern Horrors: Lynch Law in All Its Phases.
1936 – The first electric generator at Hoover Dam goes into full operation.
1958 – Pan American Airways makes the first commercial flight of the Boeing 707 from New York City to Paris.
1977 – Ali Maow Maalin, the last natural case of smallpox, develops a rash in Somalia. The World Health organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider this date to be the anniversary of the eradication of smallpox, the most spectacular success of vaccination.
1994 – Jordan and Israel sign a peace treaty.
1999 – Britain's House of Lords votes to end the right of most hereditary peers to vote in Britain's upper chamber of Parliament.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1685 – Domenico Scarlatti, Italian harpsichord player and composer (d. 1757)
1854 – C. W. Post, American businessman, founded Post Foods (d. 1914)
1865 – Benjamin Guggenheim, American businessman (d. 1912)
1871 – Guillermo Kahlo, German-Mexican photographer (d. 1941)
1883 – Napoleon Hill, American philosopher and author (d. 1970)
1899 – Judy Johnson, American baseball player and coach (d. 1989)
1902 – Beryl Markham, Kenyan horse trainer and author (d. 1986)
1911 – Mahalia Jackson, American singer (d. 1972)
1913 – Charlie Barnet, American saxophonist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1991)
1914 – Jackie Coogan, American actor and director (d. 1984)
1916 – François Mitterrand, French lawyer and politician, 21st President of France (d. 1996)
1922 – Madelyn Dunham, American grandmother of Barack Obama (d. 2008)
1940 – Eddie Henderson, American trumpet player and educator
1941 – Steven Kellogg, American author and illustrator
1942 – Bob Hoskins, English actor, singer, and director (d. 2014)
1942 – Milton Nascimento, Brazilian singer-songwriter and guitarist
1945 – Pat Conroy, American author (d. 2016)
1945 – Jaclyn Smith, American actress and producer
1946 – Pat Sajak, American journalist, actor, and game show host
1947 – Hillary Clinton, American lawyer and politician, 67th United States Secretary of State and 44th First Lady of the United States
1951 – Bootsy Collins, American singer-songwriter and bass player
1959 – Evo Morales, Bolivian soldier and politician, 80th President of Bolivia
1961 – Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenyan President
1963 – Natalie Merchant, American singer-songwriter and pianist
1973 – Seth MacFarlane, American voice actor, singer, director, producer, and screenwriter