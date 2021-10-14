Almanac - Thursday 10/14/2021

Today is Thursday, the 14th of October of 2021,

October 14 is the 287th day of the year

78 days remain until the end of the year.

68 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:17:51 am

and sunset will be at 6:32:12 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 14 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:55:01

The first low tide was at 12:31 am at -0.10 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:47 am at 5.10

The next low tide will be at 1:03 pm at 2.96 feet

and the final high tide Ocean Beach will be at 6:26 pm at 5.53 feet

The Moon is 64.8% visible

a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Full Moon in 6 days on Wednesday the 20th of October of 2021 at 7:57 am

14 October is an Arabic daily newspaper published in Aden, Yemen.

Be Bald and Be Free Day

National Chocolate-Covered Insect Day

National Dessert Day

National FRUMP Day

Frugal, Responsible, Unpretentious, Mature Persons Day

national lowercase day

Ombuds Day

World Sight Day

World Standards Day

Today is also…

Day of the Cathedral of the Living Pillar in Georgian Orthodox Church

Mother's Day in Belarus

National Education Day in Poland

Nyerere Day in Tanzania

Second Revolution Day in Yemen

Defender of Ukraine Day

On this day in history…

1884 – George Eastman receives a U.S. Government patent on his new paper-strip photographic film.

1908 – The Chicago Cubs defeat the Detroit Tigers, 2–0, clinching the 1908 World Series; this would be their last until winning the 2016 World Series.

1912 – Former president Theodore Roosevelt is shot and mildly wounded by John Flammang Schrank. With the fresh wound in his chest, and the bullet still within it, Roosevelt delivers his scheduled speech.

1947 – Chuck Yeager becomes the first person to exceed the speed of sound.

1949 – The Smith Act trials of Communist Party leaders in the United States convicts eleven defendants of conspiring to advocate the violent overthrow of the federal government.

1962 – The Cuban Missile Crisis begins when an American reconnaissance aircraft takes photographs of Soviet ballistic missiles being installed in Cuba.

1964 – Martin Luther King Jr. receives the Nobel Peace Prize for combating racial inequality through nonviolence.

1968 – The first live TV broadcast by American astronauts in orbit is performed by the Apollo 7 crew.

1968 – Jim Hines becomes the first man ever to break the so-called "ten-second barrier" in the 100-meter sprint with a time of 9.95 seconds.

1979 – The first National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights draws approximately 100,000 people.

1982 – U.S. President Ronald Reagan proclaims a War on Drugs.

1991 – Burmese opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

1994 – Yasser Arafat, Yitzhak Rabin and Shimon Peres receive the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in the establishment of the Oslo Accords and the framing of future Palestinian self government.

2012 – Felix Baumgartner successfully jumps to Earth from a balloon in the stratosphere.

1644 – William Penn, English businessman who founded Pennsylvania (d. 1718)

1882 – Éamon de Valera, American-Irish rebel and politician, 3rd President of Ireland (d. 1975)

1890 – Dwight D. Eisenhower, American general and politician, 34th President of the United States (d. 1969)

1893 – Lillian Gish, American actress (d. 1993)

1894 – E. E. Cummings, American poet and playwright (d. 1962)

1906 – Hannah Arendt, German-American philosopher and theorist (d. 1975)

1909 – Dorothy Kingsley, American screenwriter and producer (d. 1996)

1911 – Lê Đức Thọ, Vietnamese general and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1990)

1916 – C. Everett Koop, American admiral and surgeon, 13th United States Surgeon General (d. 2013)

1927 – Roger Moore, English actor and producer (d. 2017)

1930 – Robert Parker, American singer and saxophonist (d. 2020)

1930 – Mobutu Sese Seko, Congolese soldier and politician, President of Zaire (d. 1997)

1938 – John Dean, American lawyer and author, 13th White House Counsel

1938 – Melba Montgomery, American country music singer

1939 – Ralph Lauren, American fashion designer, founded the Ralph Lauren Corporation

1940 – Cliff Richard, Indian-English singer-songwriter and actor

1949 – Katha Pollitt, American poet and author

1954 – Mordechai Vanunu, Moroccan-Israeli technician and academic

1958 – Thomas Dolby, English singer-songwriter and producer

1962 – Chris Thomas King, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

1973 – George Floyd, American police brutality victim (d. 2020)