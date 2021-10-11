Almanac - Monday 10/11/2021
Today is Monday, the 11th of October, 2021
October 11 is the 284th day of the year
81 days remain until the end of the year.
The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:15:02 am
and the sun sets tonight at 6:36:25 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 21 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:55:43 pm.
The first high tide will be at 4:06 am at 4.71 feet
The first low tide will be at 8:44 am at 3.11 feet
The next high tide at 2:45 pm at 6.20 feet
and the final low tide Ocean Beach will be at 10:04 pm at minus zero point 32 feet
The Moon is 31.7% visible
a Waxing Crescent
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow Tuesday the 12th of October of 2021 at 8:25 pm
This date is slightly more likely to fall on a Tuesday, Sunday, or Thursday (58 times in 400 years) than a Friday or Saturday (57), and slightly less likely to fall on a Monday or Wednesday (56).
Today is…
"You Go, Girl" Day
Boston Marathon Day
Indigenous Peoples' Day
Native American Day
Columbus Day
Thanksgiving in Canada
General Pulaski Memorial Day
Kraken Day
National Coming Out Day
National It's My Party Day
National Kick-Butt Day
National Kimberly Day
National Online Banking Day
National Sausage Pizza Day
Southern Food Heritage Day
World Obesity Day
International Day of the Girl Child
International Newspaper Carrier Day
Old Michaelmas Day
Revolution Day in North Macedonia
On this day in history….
1865 – Hundreds of black men and women march in Jamaica, starting the Morant Bay rebellion.
1890 – In Washington, D.C., the Daughters of the American Revolution is founded.
1906 – San Francisco sparks a diplomatic crisis between the United States and Japan by ordering segregated chools for Japanese students.
1910 – Piloted by Arch Hoxsey, Theodore Roosevelt becomes the first U.S. president to fly in an airplane.
1962 – The Second Vatican Council becomes the first ecumenical council of the Roman Catholic Church in 92 years.
1984 – Aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger, astronaut Kathryn D. Sullivan becomes the first American woman to perform a space walk.
1986 – Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev meet in Iceland to continue discussions about scaling back IRBM arsenals in Europe.
1987 – The AIDS Memorial Quilt is first displayed during the Second National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.
1991 – Prof. Anita Hill delivers her televised testimony concerning sexual harassment during the Clarence Thomas Supreme Court nomination.
2001 – The Polaroid Corporation files for federal bankruptcy protection.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…
1821 – George Williams, English philanthropist, founded the YMCA (d. 1905)
1844 – Henry J. Heinz, American businessman, founded the H. J. Heinz Company (d. 1919)
1884 – Eleanor Roosevelt, American humanitarian and politician, 39th First Lady of the United States (d. 1962)
1905 – Fred Trump, American real estate entrepreneur (d. 1999)
1919 – Art Blakey, American drummer and bandleader (d. 1990)
1925 – Elmore Leonard, American novelist, short story writer, and screenwriter (d. 2013)
1926 – Thích Nhất Hạnh, Vietnamese monk, author, and poet
1941 – Lester Bowie, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1999)
1942 – Amitabh Bachchan, Indian film actor, producer, television host, and former politician
1946 – Daryl Hall, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1966 – Todd Snider, American singer-songwriter
1992 – Cardi B, American rapper