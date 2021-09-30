Almanac - Thursday 9/30/21
Today is Thursday, the 30th of September, 2021
September 30 is the 273rd day of the year
92 days remain until the end of the year.
82 days until winter begins
It is the last day of the third quarter and the midway point of the second half of the year.
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:05:04 am
and sunset will be at 6:52:42 pm.
Today we will have 11 hours and 47 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:58:53 pm.
The first low tide was at 12:53 am at 0.73 feet
The first high tide will be at 8:26 am at 4.60 feet
The next low tide will be at 1:20 pm at 3.35 feet.
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:23 pm at 5.19 feet.
The Moon is 36.6% visible
a Waning Crescent moon
We’ll have the New Moon in 6 days on Wednesday the 6th of October of 2021 at 4:05 am
Today is…
Ask a Stupid Question Day
Chewing Gum Day
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Day
International Blasphemy Rights Day
International Podcast Day
International Thunderbirds Day
International Translation Day
National Hot Mulled Cider Day
National Love People Day
National Mud Pack Day
National PrepareAthon! Day
Orange Shirt Day
The Time for Yoga
World Maritime Day
Today is also…
Agricultural Reform (Nationalization) Day in São Tomé and Príncipe
Birth of Morelos in Mexico
Boy's Day in Poland
Independence Day in Botswana or Botswana Day, celebrates the independence of Botswana from United Kingdom in 1966.
On this day in history…
1791 – The first performance of Mozart's opera The Magic Flute takes place two months before his death.
1882 – Thomas Edison's first commercial hydroelectric power plant (later known as Appleton Edison Light Company) begins operation.
1906 – The Royal Galician Academy, the Galician language's biggest linguistic authority, starts working in La Coruña, Spain.
1935 – The Hoover Dam, astride the border between the U.S. states of Arizona and Nevada, is dedicated.
1939 – NBC broadcasts the first televised American football game.
1947 – The 1947 World Series begins. It is the first to be televised, to include an African-American player, to exceed $2 million in receipts, to see a pinch-hit home run, and to have six umpires on the field
1962 – James Meredith enters the University of Mississippi, defying racial segregation rules.
1980 – Ethernet specifications are published by Xerox working with Intel and Digital Equipment Corporation.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To you! You get to share birthday cake with….
1207 – Rumi, Persian mystic and poet (d. 1273)
1861 – William Wrigley, Jr., American businessman, founded Wrigley Company (d. 1932)
1882 – Hans Geiger, German physicist and academic (d. 1945)
1908 – David Oistrakh, Ukrainian-Russian violinist and educator (d. 1974)
1915 – Lester Maddox, American businessman and politician, 75th Governor of Georgia (d. 2003)
1917 – Yuri Lyubimov, Russian actor and director (d. 2014)
1924 – Truman Capote, American novelist, playwright, and screenwriter (d. 1984)
1927 – W. S. Merwin, American poet and translator (d. 2019)
1928 – Elie Wiesel, Romanian-American author, academic, and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2016)
1931 – Angie Dickinson, American actress
1933 – Cissy Houston, American singer
1935 – Johnny Mathis, American singer and actor
1942 – Frankie Lymon, American singer-songwriter (d. 1968)
1943 – Marilyn McCoo, American singer
1946 – Héctor Lavoe, Puerto Rican-American singer-songwriter (d. 1993)
1947 – Marc Bolan, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1977)
1947 – Rula Lenska, English actress
1950 – Laura Esquivel, Mexican author and screenwriter
1954 – Patrice Rushen, American singer-songwriter and producer
1955 – Frankie Kennedy, Northern Irish flute player (d. 1994)