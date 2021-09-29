Almanac - Wednesday 9/29/2021
Today is Wednesday, 29th of September of 2021,
September 29 is the 272nd day of the year
93 days remain until the end of the year.
83 days until winter begins
The sun rises in San Francisco at 7:04:11 am
Sunset will be at 6:54:14 pm.
Today we will have 11 hours and 50 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:59:12 pm.
The first high tide will be at 7:40 am at 4.39 feet
The only low tide will be at 12:14 pm at 3.58 feet.
and the last high tide at Ocean Beach will be this afternoon at 5:13 pm at 5.10 feet.
The Moon is currently 46.2% visible
We’re in the Third Quarter
We’ll have a New Moon in 7 days next Wednesday the 6th of October of 2021 at 4:05 am
Today is…
Broadway Musicals Day
Confucius Day
"29 settembre" ("29th of September") is a song composed in 1966 by Italian musician Lucio Battisti and lyricist Mogol and brought to success by Equipe 84 in March 1967
International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste
Michaelmas
National Attend Your Grandchild's Birthday Day
National Biscotti Day
National Coffee Day
National Mocha Day
National Women's Health and Fitness Day
Simchat Torah
VFW Day
World Heart Day
World School Milk Day
Today is also…
Inventors' Day (Argentina)
Victory of Boquerón Day (Paraguay)
On this day in history…
1789 – The 1st United States Congress adjourns.
1829 – The Metropolitan Police of London, later also known as the Met, is founded.
1923 – The First American Track and Field championships for women are held.
1975 – WGPR becomes the first black-owned-and-operated television station in the US.
…and if today is your birthday Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1758 – Horatio Nelson, 1st Viscount Nelson, English admiral (d. 1805)
1901 – Enrico Fermi, Italian-American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1954)
1903 – Diana Vreeland, American journalist (d. 1989)
1904 – Greer Garson, English-American actress (d. 1996)[14]
1907 – Gene Autry, American singer, actor, and businessman (d. 1998)
1913 – Trevor Howard, English actor (d. 1988)
1913 – Stanley Kramer, American director and producer (d. 2001)
1923 – Stan Berenstain, American author and illustrator (d. 2005)
1927 – Pete McCloskey, American colonel and politician
1931 – Anita Ekberg, Swedish-Italian model and actress (d. 2015)
1935 – Jerry Lee Lewis, American singer-songwriter and pianist
1936 – Silvio Berlusconi, Italian businessman and politician, 50th Prime Minister of Italy
1942 – Madeline Kahn, American actress and singer (d. 1999)
1942 – Jean-Luc Ponty, French violinist and composer
1943 – Lech Wałęsa, Polish electrician and politician, 2nd President of Poland, Nobel Prize laureate
1948 – Bryant Gumbel, American journalist and sportscaster
1951 – Michelle Bachelet, Chilean politician, President of Chile
1955 – Gwen Ifill, American journalist (d. 2016)
1956 – Suzzy Roche, American singer-songwriter and actress
1961 – Stephanie Miller, American comedian and radio host