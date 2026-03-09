Pedestrian Safety in SF / Supervisor Connie Chan's Congressional Bid / Pie Ranch Farm

San Francisco has seen 5 pedestrian deaths so far in 2026. Walk San Francisco's Executive Director Jodie Medeiros shares what it will take to make the city’s streets safer.

Then, kicking off our series of interviews with candidates hoping to succeed Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi is SF District 1 Supervisor Connie Chan.

Next, Jay Sinsente Marquez-Nieblas tells us how Pescadero's Pie Ranch farm is educating Bay Area youth about food justice and organic agriculture.

And we wrap with our weekly news quiz!

Hosts: Grace Won, Fred Pitts

Producers: Chris Nooney, Heather Hughes

