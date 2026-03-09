© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay

Pedestrian Safety in SF / Supervisor Connie Chan's Congressional Bid / Pie Ranch Farm

By Chris Nooney
Published March 9, 2026 at 5:00 AM PDT
Supervisor Connie Chan

We discuss pedestrian safety in SF, sit down with Supervisor Connie Chan to discuss her bid for Congress and learn about Pescadero's Pie Ranch farm

San Francisco has seen 5 pedestrian deaths so far in 2026. Walk San Francisco's Executive Director Jodie Medeiros shares what it will take to make the city’s streets safer.

Then, kicking off our series of interviews with candidates hoping to succeed Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi is SF District 1 Supervisor Connie Chan.

Next, Jay Sinsente Marquez-Nieblas tells us how Pescadero's Pie Ranch farm is educating Bay Area youth about food justice and organic agriculture.

And we wrap with our weekly news quiz!

Hosts: Grace Won, Fred Pitts
Producers: Chris Nooney, Heather Hughes

Chris Nooney
