BART tax? / Tariff ruling impact / The book "Why Fly"

* The California Chamber of Commerce will weigh in on the impact of the Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs on Friday.

Guest: Susanne Stirling, Senior Vice President of International Affairs at the California Chamber of Commerce.

* We’ll look at the pros and cons of a proposed new tax to fill in BART’s huge budget shortfall. Are we too taxed already? What do YOU think is the best path forward for our struggling public transit system?

Guests:

Laura Tolkoff, Transportation Policy Director at SPUR

Jay Donde, Co-Founder and President of The Briones Society.

* Bay Area author Caroline Paul will discuss her new book Why Fly: Seeking Awe, Healing, and Our True Selves In the Sky.

* The News Quiz! Answers will appear here once it has aired.

Host: Ethan Elkind, Anne Harper

Producers: Wendy Holcombe and Chris Nooney