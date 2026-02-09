SFUSD Teachers Strike / Landmark Social Media Addiction Trial / ACT's 'Paranormal Activity'

San Francisco Unified School District teachers are on the picket lines after contract negotiations broke down. We’ll get the latest on what’s driving the strike and what it means for students and families, with Jill Tucker of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Then, we take a closer look at a lawsuit against Meta and YouTube that argues social media platforms are intentionally addictive — especially for young people. With hundreds of similar cases expected nationwide, we’ll talk about what accountability could look like with Lauren Feiner, senior policy reporter at The Verge, and

Sacha Haworth, executive director of the Tech Oversight Project.

And finally, playwright Levi Holloway joins us to talk about "Paranormal Activity" at American Conservatory Theater — and what it takes to scare a live audience.

Hosts: Grace Won, Anne Harper

Producers: Kendra Klang, Anne Harper

