How to Fireproof a Neighborhood/A New Vision for the SF Zoo/Mary Roach's Replaceable You
State of the Bay explores how to fireproof a neighborhood, debates a bold new plan to reinvent the SF Zoo and talks to author Mary Roach about what happens when tech can "replace" you.
How do you fireproof an entire neighborhood? We sit down with SF Chronicle reporter Megan Fay Munce to talk about a new community designed to do just that.
Then, Justin Barker joins us to share a bold new vision for transforming the San Francisco Zoo into a 21st century ecological park.
And finally, Fred Pitts sits down with author Mary Roach to talk about her new book, Replaceable You and the strange, funny, and unsettling ways technology is reshaping what it means to be human.
Hosts: Grace Won and Fred Pitts
Producers: Anne Harper and Heather Hughes