How to Fireproof a Neighborhood/A New Vision for the SF Zoo/Mary Roach's Replaceable You

How do you fireproof an entire neighborhood? We sit down with SF Chronicle reporter Megan Fay Munce to talk about a new community designed to do just that.

Then, Justin Barker joins us to share a bold new vision for transforming the San Francisco Zoo into a 21st century ecological park.

And finally, Fred Pitts sits down with author Mary Roach to talk about her new book, Replaceable You and the strange, funny, and unsettling ways technology is reshaping what it means to be human.

Hosts: Grace Won and Fred Pitts

Producers: Anne Harper and Heather Hughes

