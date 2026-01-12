Bay Area Sports 2026 / Should SF Adopt Congestion Pricing? / RATIFIED Documentary

Tonight at 6pm: What will 2026 hold for our local sports teams? Steve Berman, staff editor and writer with The Athletic will give us a Warriors and Niners update and preview the year ahead in Bay Area sports.

And, we'll discuss the pros an cons of congestion pricing with Griffin Lee of ConnectedSF and Zack Deutsch-Gross, Executive Director of Transform. We'll look at New York's experience and debate whether it makes sense for SF. You can join this conversation as well - phone lines and email will be open for your thoughts.

Finally, we'll hear from Deborah Riley Draper, whose new documentary, RATIFIED, traces the legal, political, and deeply personal fight to enshrine gender equality in the U.S. Constitution.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Grace Won

Producers: Chris Nooney, Katie Colley

