SF's PG&E Woes / Getting it Right? The Use of Cutting Edge Tech in SF / "The Mayor of the Tenderloin"

Tonight at 6pm: Should San Francisco take control of its power grid from PG & E? State of the Bay friend and frequent contributor - Mission Local’s Joe Eskenazi - will share his reporting.

And, we’ll have a panel discussion on how the City should balance the adoption of new technologies with transparency and safety for residents. You can join this conversation as well - phone lines and email will be open for your thoughts.

Guests:

Michael Redmond, graduate of the Science, Technology and Public Policy Program at the University of Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy. He is also the author of a recent Op Ed in the Chronicle entitled “San Francisco should learn from Waymo’s power outage debacle — and enact tech rollout standards.”

Rob Grant, Co-Founder & CEO of software development company, Stealth-Autonomy, Former Vice president of Government Affairs at Autonomous Vehicle company Cruise Automation, and former Board Member of tech advocacy group SF.Citi.

Lastly, Del Seymour, the “The Mayor of the Tenderloin,” will describe his experience of homelessness.

Tenderloin walking tours

Code Tenderloin - The foundation Del founded to help do job training for the homeless residents of the tenderloin.

Hosts: Grace Won, Fred Pitts

Producers: Wendy Holcombe, Gillian Emblad, Chris Nooney