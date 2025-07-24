© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media
$145 million in grants for education reinstated — with a catch

KALW | By Audy McAfee
Published July 24, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Entrepreneurship summer programs for High School students
UCSD Jacobs School of Engineering
/
Young Founders Lab / CC BY-NC 3.0
Entrepreneurship summer programs for High School students

The federal government announced Friday it’s reinstating nearly $145 million in grants for California after-school and summer programs. But these returned funds come with a catch.

The federal government withheld $800 million of education grant funds last month because the White House found the programs violate the U.S. Constitution. Now, part of that funding is being returned as long as the programs follow the Civil Rights Act. It’s not the first time the act has been used to challenge diversity initiatives.

A spokesperson from California AfterSchool Network says this is a “big relief” since the funding freeze caused a lot of turmoil with forced layoffs and program terminations. It also affected teacher development programs. The money is especially needed for low-income students who rely on these programs to stay on track academically.

Still, grants for migrant students remain frozen. Additionally, President Trump said next year's federal budget may eliminate after-school programs.
Tags
Bay Area Headlines San Francisco Board of Education
Audy McAfee
Audy McAfee is your friendly neighborhood reporter who finds joy reporting on all things black, queer, culture, and social justice related.
See stories by Audy McAfee