SF Mime Troupe: Behind the Scenes of Disruption

For more than 60 years, the Tony Award-winning San Francisco Mime Troupe has spoken truth to power with theater, satire, and community action.

KALW hosted a special evening previewing their 2025 summer show: DISRUPTION – A New Musical Farce.

KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny spoke with writer, actor and director Michael Gene Sullivan, a long time creative force within the SF Mime Troupe to get a glimpse of the new show with taped scenes and musical numbers. They explore the making of DISRUPTION, SF Mime Troupe’s legacy of political theater, and what it means to provoke laughter and action in 2025.