Supervisor Bilal Mahmood / Bay Area Cities Look to Interim Housing / Author Ruth Whippman
We'll meet SF Supervisor Bilal Mahmood, discuss whether interim housing can help solve the homelessness crisis and meet BoyMom author Ruth Whippman.
We'll delve into the Bay Area’s homelessness crisis with San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and DignityMoves CEO Elizabeth Funk. Why has it proven so tough to tackle? And could building more interim housing be the key to turning things around?
AND we'll meet San Francisco's new District 5 Supervisor Bilal Mahmood.
PLUS, we’ll hear about challenges facing today’s boys from Ruth Whippman, author of the book BoyMom.
Host: Grace Won
Producers: Chris Nooney and Heather Hughes