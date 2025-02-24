© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
State of the Bay
State of the Bay

Supervisor Bilal Mahmood / Bay Area Cities Look to Interim Housing / Author Ruth Whippman

By Chris Nooney
Published February 24, 2025 at 5:00 AM PST
Dignity Moves Tiny Home Project
DIGNITYMOVES
Dignity Moves Tiny Home Project

We'll meet SF Supervisor Bilal Mahmood, discuss whether interim housing can help solve the homelessness crisis and meet BoyMom author Ruth Whippman.

We'll delve into the Bay Area’s homelessness crisis with San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and DignityMoves CEO Elizabeth Funk. Why has it proven so tough to tackle? And could building more interim housing be the key to turning things around?

AND we'll meet San Francisco's new District 5 Supervisor Bilal Mahmood.

PLUS, we’ll hear about challenges facing today’s boys from Ruth Whippman, author of the book BoyMom.

Host: Grace Won
Producers: Chris Nooney and Heather Hughes

Tags
State of the Bay Housing & HomelessnessSan Jose
Chris Nooney
See stories by Chris Nooney