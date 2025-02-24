Supervisor Bilal Mahmood / Bay Area Cities Look to Interim Housing / Author Ruth Whippman

We'll delve into the Bay Area’s homelessness crisis with San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and DignityMoves CEO Elizabeth Funk. Why has it proven so tough to tackle? And could building more interim housing be the key to turning things around?

AND we'll meet San Francisco's new District 5 Supervisor Bilal Mahmood.

PLUS, we’ll hear about challenges facing today’s boys from Ruth Whippman, author of the book BoyMom.

Host: Grace Won

Producers: Chris Nooney and Heather Hughes

