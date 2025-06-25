San Jose allows unhoused individuals who resist housing to be arrested

San Jose’s City Council approved a proposal yesterday that will allow law enforcement to penalize unhoused individuals who resist shelter.

The controversial policy calls for the formation of a new police unit, who will enforce citations and arrests at their discretion. The plan was approved in a 9-to-2 vote.

Mayor Matt Mahan says the policy will help unhoused people who struggle with drug addiction or mental illness to access health services. Opponents argue that threatening vulnerable people with arrest creates distrust.

Councilmember Pamela Campos voted against the measure. She says it frames being unhoused as a choice, instead of acknowledging the larger systems contributing to homelessness.