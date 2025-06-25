© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
San Jose allows unhoused individuals who resist housing to be arrested

KALW | By Erin Bump
Published June 25, 2025 at 3:15 PM PDT
The edge of San Jose's "Jungle" homeless encampment
Jon Evans/Creative Commons
The edge of San Jose's "Jungle" homeless encampment

San Jose’s City Council approved a proposal yesterday that will allow law enforcement to penalize unhoused individuals who resist shelter.

The controversial policy calls for the formation of a new police unit, who will enforce citations and arrests at their discretion. The plan was approved in a 9-to-2 vote.

Mayor Matt Mahan says the policy will help unhoused people who struggle with drug addiction or mental illness to access health services. Opponents argue that threatening vulnerable people with arrest creates distrust.

Councilmember Pamela Campos voted against the measure. She says it frames being unhoused as a choice, instead of acknowledging the larger systems contributing to homelessness.
