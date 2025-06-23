Berkeley City Council could postpone ban on rent-setting algorithms

Berkeley City Council will meet tomorrow to decide whether to delay its ban on rent-setting algorithms.

Berkeley voted in March to ban software that sets rent prices.

The ban was set to begin at the end of April but was temporarily put on hold when RealPage sued the city at the start of the month.

RealPage is a Texas-based property management software company that uses AI and data to recommend rent prices. It says that the ban infringes on its First Amendment rights.

Algorithmic software has been connected with rising rent prices throughout the country. California lawmakers have introduced bills to restrict landlords from using this software. San Francisco has a similar law that went into effect last Fall.

Residents can comment at the Berkeley City Council meeting by attending in person, online, or by phone.

