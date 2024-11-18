© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
State of the Bay
Tumlin on New Parking Rules / Best Bay Area Restaurants / "Third Ear" Listening

Published November 18, 2024 at 7:54 AM PST
Vietnamese Pho Soup from Mong Thu Cafe.
Michelle Nguyen
Vietnamese Pho Soup from Mong Thu Cafe.

SFMTA Head Jeff Tumlin reviews the state's new parking rules and what they mean for San Francisco.

San Francisco Chronicle Restaurant Critic MacKenzie Chung Fegan on what's yummy now in the Bay Area and the importance of soup.

Local author Elizabeth Rosner on her new book "Third Ear: Reflections on the Art and Science of Listening" and how "third ear" listening can build connection and community.

Host: Grace Won, Anne Harper
Producer: Wendy Holcombe, Chris Nooney

State of the Bay Transportation