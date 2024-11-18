Tumlin on New Parking Rules / Best Bay Area Restaurants / "Third Ear" Listening

SFMTA Head Jeff Tumlin reviews the state's new parking rules and what they mean for San Francisco.

San Francisco Chronicle Restaurant Critic MacKenzie Chung Fegan on what's yummy now in the Bay Area and the importance of soup.

Local author Elizabeth Rosner on her new book "Third Ear: Reflections on the Art and Science of Listening" and how "third ear" listening can build connection and community.

Host: Grace Won, Anne Harper

Producer: Wendy Holcombe, Chris Nooney