Caltrain to reduce prices for youth riders

KALW | By Michaela Seah
Published August 5, 2024 at 2:22 PM PDT
Zac Bowling / Flickr / Creative Commons
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
A Caltrain locomotive in San Francisco

In order to promote ridership, Caltrain will be reducing one-way tickets for youth riders to just a dollar a ride, and day passes to $2.

This follows the success of last year’s promotion that introduced a temporary $1 youth pass.

Junior, who says he is from Oakland, seems to be indifferent to the change.

“Sounds cool to me, but I don’t pay my Clipper card. It’s my parents who pay, not me.” 

Joe, who says he lives in San Francisco, believes efforts prioritize youth, instead of more regular riders.

“I imagine a lot of youth get passes from their schools or other programs. If there was a program for low income people who work in the city, that would seem more relevant.”

Efforts to increase ridership seem to be working. This June saw a 19 percent increase from last year in weekday ridership.

In terms of future efforts, Clipper is set to accept debit and credit cards, and will roll-out a youth-only $24 All Zone Monthly pass in 2025.
Bay Area Headlines Transportation
Michaela Seah
Hi everyone! I (she/they) am a Bay Area native, multimedia journalist, and latte enthusiast.
