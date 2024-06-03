Summer Fun in San Francisco / What to Know About Ozempic and Other GLP-1 Drugs / Museum of International Propaganda
June has arrived and whether you’re looking for fun in the sun or seeking cultural activities around the city, we’ve got recommendations on how to fully enjoy your summer in San Francisco.
Guest:
James Salazar, staff writer, San Francisco Examiner
We'll also talk with experts about the benefits of Ozempic and other GLP-1 receptor agonists beyond the treatment of type 2 diabetes and weight loss.
Guests:
Dr. Diana Thiara, medical director, UCSF Weight Management program
Sara Reardon, freelance science journalist
And finally, we’ll hear about a collection of 20th century political art, located right here in the Bay Area!
Guest:
Tom Areton, co-founder and director, Museum of International Propaganda
Resources:
Host: Grace Won
Producers: Kendra Klang, Gillian Emblad