Summer Fun in San Francisco / What to Know About Ozempic and Other GLP-1 Drugs / Museum of International Propaganda

June has arrived and whether you’re looking for fun in the sun or seeking cultural activities around the city, we’ve got recommendations on how to fully enjoy your summer in San Francisco.

Guest:

James Salazar, staff writer, San Francisco Examiner

We'll also talk with experts about the benefits of Ozempic and other GLP-1 receptor agonists beyond the treatment of type 2 diabetes and weight loss.

Guests:

Dr. Diana Thiara, medical director, UCSF Weight Management program

Sara Reardon, freelance science journalist

And finally, we’ll hear about a collection of 20th century political art, located right here in the Bay Area!

Guest:

Tom Areton, co-founder and director, Museum of International Propaganda

Resources:

San Francisco Examiner: Your comprehensive guide to spending a summer in San Francisco

Scientific American: First Weight-Loss Drug Gets Approval for Heart Disease. Here’s What We Know

Scientific American: Could New Weight-Loss Drugs like Ozempic Treat Addiction?

New York Times: Ozempic Cuts Risk of Chronic Kidney Disease Complications, Study Finds

Time: Is Ozempic the New Anti-Inflammatory Wonder Drug?

CNN Health: ‘Ozempic babies’: Reports of surprise pregnancies raise new questions about weight loss drugs

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center: The new weight-loss drugs and cancer

Host: Grace Won

Producers: Kendra Klang, Gillian Emblad