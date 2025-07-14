Portsmouth Square’s renovations are delayed but its artistic vision is moving forward
San Francisco Chinatown’s Portsmouth Square is the city’s oldest public space, established in 1833. Since then, it's been a lively hub where people gather. Now, updates to the space are in the works.
San Francisco Rec and Parks was planning to start construction on a $71 million renovation this year. The work has been delayed due to tariffs, but they're going ahead with planning a public arts project in the meantime.
The San Francisco Arts Commission is currently reviewing proposals from six artists for a large-scale mural and sculpture.
Jennie Leung, executive director of the Chinese Culture Center, says that the park hasn’t been renovated in 30 years. New art will revitalize the space "and hopefully create a new destination for visitors and for the residents to be able to enjoy and be able to reflect the stories that are here in the community."
The Arts Commission and the Culture Center are welcoming community feedback online as well as in person at 41 Ross, the latter's experimental art studio.