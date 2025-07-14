Portsmouth Square’s renovations are delayed but its artistic vision is moving forward

San Francisco Chinatown’s Portsmouth Square is the city’s oldest public space , established in 1833. Since then, it's been a lively hub where people gather. Now, updates to the space are in the works.

San Francisco Rec and Parks was planning to start construction on a $71 million renovation this year. The work has been delayed due to tariffs, but they're going ahead with planning a public arts project in the meantime.

The San Francisco Arts Commission is currently reviewing proposals from six artists for a large-scale mural and sculpture .

Jennie Leung, executive director of the Chinese Culture Center, says that the park hasn’t been renovated in 30 years. New art will revitalize the space "and hopefully create a new destination for visitors and for the residents to be able to enjoy and be able to reflect the stories that are here in the community."