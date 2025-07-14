© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Report: Oakland and San Francisco police shared license plate data with federal law enforcement agencies

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published July 14, 2025 at 2:27 PM PDT
scoutnurse
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

The Oakland and San Francisco police departments may have violated a state law by sharing data from licence plate reading cameras with federal law enforcement.

The San Francisco Standard investigation found both departments shared data for inquiries with seven federal agencies, including the FBI.

According to the Standard, the San Francisco Police Department reportedly searched OPD’s database on behalf of the FBI, DEA and the ATF, among others. The OPD shared information at the request of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.Under a decade-old state law, California law enforcement agencies are barred from sharing data from automated license plate reading cameras with out-of-state or federal authorities.

Attorney General Rob Bonta reaffirmed the law in a notice to state police agencies two years ago.Both SFPD and OPD issued statements saying they were reviewing the information reported by the Standard.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid