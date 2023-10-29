Cruise Suspends Self-Driving Car Services / Rosanna Xia on 'California Against the Sea' / Berkeley's Girls Garage

Ricardo Cano, transportation reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle, shares why state regulators have revoked the permits for Cruise's driverless cars. What are the implications for the autonomous vehicle industry here in California and beyond?

We'll also hear from Los Angeles Times environmental reporter and author, Rosanne Xia, about her new book "California Against the Sea: Visions for Our Vanishing Coastline."

And finally, we’ll sit down with Emily Pilloton-Lam, founder and executive director of the Berkeley non-profit Girls Garage.

Host: Ethan Elkind

Producer: Kendra Klang