Sights + Sounds Picks: Wonway Posibul

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with actor Juan Amador, also known as KALW DJ Wonway Posibul. He’s performing in the play “ Aztlán .” It’s about a young man on parole who looks back to the ancient, mythical land of Aztlán to find a better future for himself. The play is currently running at the Magic Theater in San Francisco until July 13.

Orchestra Gold

Yerba Buena Gardens

July 12

Orchestra Gold is an Afro-psychedelic rock band from Oakland. Their music is influenced by the West African country Mali. Orchestra Gold’s sound is known for his heavy swinging rhythms, funky brass section and cosmic guitar. It’s free.

“ Rebirth ”

Phonobar

Every 3rd Wednesday of the month

DJs Nerstylist and TJ Gorton host and play jazz at this monthly event. Phonobar has custom built turntables and a Japanese rotary mixer to make the music sound richer. According to their tagline, they want to have “spiritual explorations of the Jazz dancefloor.” Their next event is on July 16.

“ Aztlán ”

Magic Theater

Currently running until July 13

It’s about a young man named Aztlán who lives in the Central Valley. He’s out on parole, and wants a better life. His life, in a way, magically merges with the ancient, mythical land of Aztlán. Wonway is in this play. Host Jenee Darden interviewed playwright Luis Alfaro and actor Sean San José.