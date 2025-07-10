© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights + Sounds

Sights + Sounds Picks: Wonway Posibul

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published July 10, 2025 at 7:44 AM PDT
DJ Wonway Posibul
DJ Wonway Posibul
DJ Wonway Posibul

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with actor Juan Amador, also known as KALW DJ Wonway Posibul. He’s performing in the play “Aztlán.” It’s about a young man on parole who looks back to the ancient, mythical land of Aztlán to find a better future for himself. The play is currently running at the Magic Theater in San Francisco until July 13.

Orchestra Gold
Yerba Buena Gardens
July 12
Orchestra Gold is an Afro-psychedelic rock band from Oakland. Their music is influenced by the West African country Mali. Orchestra Gold’s sound is known for his heavy swinging rhythms, funky brass section and cosmic guitar. It’s free.

Rebirth
Phonobar
Every 3rd Wednesday of the month
DJs Nerstylist and TJ Gorton host and play jazz at this monthly event. Phonobar has custom built turntables and a Japanese rotary mixer to make the music sound richer. According to their tagline, they want to have “spiritual explorations of the Jazz dancefloor.” Their next event is on July 16.

Aztlán
Magic Theater
Currently running until July 13
It’s about a young man named Aztlán who lives in the Central Valley. He’s out on parole, and wants a better life. His life, in a way, magically merges with the ancient, mythical land of Aztlán. Wonway is in this play. Host Jenee Darden interviewed playwright Luis Alfaro and actor Sean San José.

Watch Wonway perform in “Aztlán” at the Magic Theater in San Francisco’s For Mason Center for Arts and Culture until July 13.

Sights + Sounds Arts & Entertainment
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
