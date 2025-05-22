Sights + Sounds Picks: J.K. Fowler

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with the new Executive Director of the Bay Area Book Festival J.K. Fowler. The Bay Area Book Festival is one of the largest literary events in the country. The festival is in Downtown Berkeley from May 31 to June 1. There will be writing workshops, readings, panels, and a Bookworm block party, activities for the kids.

“Fortuna and the Immortality Garden (Machine)”

SFMOMA

Currently on display until Spring 2026

This installation has eight robotic figures created by painter Kara Walker. One of them is a large figure named “Fortuna.” Fortuna greets visitors with a fortune that prints from her mouth. The other figures are known as the Gardeners. They rise, fall and turn repeatedly on a field made of volcanic glass. It symbolizes the endless cycle of struggle and trauma. Kara’s work is very deep

“¡Flor Y Canto Fundraiser Pachanga!”

Medicine for Nightmares

May 24

“Pachanga” is Spanish for “party.” It’s a fundraiser to help the Flor Y Canto International Literary Festival, which celebrates the Mission Literary culture in San Francisco. They’ll have amazing guests such as saxophonist Frances Wong and Juan Felipe Herrera, who was the first Latino to be the U.S. Poet Laureate. There’s also going to be raffles, drinks and tostadas.

“When the Smoke Comes”

Kinfolx

Every last Monday of the month

This is a space where people can come together to write, discuss and reflect creatively. Each month they have a different theme, but they always connect with the belief that the “personal is political.” You don’t need to have any writing experience to participate. If you can’t make it in-person, you can join virtually. Their next event is on May 26.

The Bay Area Book Festival will be in Downtown Berkeley from May 31 to June 1.