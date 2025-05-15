Sights + Sounds Picks: SNJV

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with performing artist SNJV. He’s the host of “Booked & Beautiful.” It’s a queer and trans-focused program that features conversations, performances, and audience interaction. It’s made in a talk-show-like format. Their next event is on May 27 at the San Francisco Main Public Library.

“Princess”

Oasis

Every Saturday

This weekly drag show features performances based on a theme. In the past, they’ve done shows about the X-Men, Earth Day, Star Wars and Beyonce. Their next show is this Saturday and it celebrates Lady Gaga’s new album “Mayhem.” They’ll have over 30 drag artists performing the entire album.

The Rebel Kings of Oakland

White Horse Bar

Every 1st, 3rd, and 5th Wednesday of the month

The Rebel Kings are a drag king group that started over 13 years ago. They play with gender and poke fun at masculinity. The Rebel Kinds perform at the White Horse Bar, which is one of the oldest gay bars in the country. They’ve been featured on KALW before.

Coyote Hills

Fremont

This park has over 1200 acres of marshland and grass-covered hills. It’s a popular spot for hiking, bird watching, picnicking and bicycling. There’s also exhibits that look at Ohlone culture and the park’s history.

SNJV hosts “Booked & Beautiful” on May 27 at the San Francisco Main Public Library.