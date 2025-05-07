Sights + Sounds Picks: Hana Baba

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with KALW’s Hana Baba. She is the producer and host of the podcast “Folktales from Sudan.” With that beautiful voice of hers, Hana shares stories from Sundanese folklore. It’s a great podcast for kids and adults. You can listen to it right now wherever you get your podcast.

Made Up Theatre

Fremont

This theatre has improv comedy shows every weekend. The cast interact with the audience because they can suggest what is going to happen next in the story. If you’ve ever wanted to learn improv, the Made Up Theatre has classes. Also, if you can’t make it to any of their shows in-person, you can watch it online.

Scents by the Bay

Berkeley

This handcraft store makes items such as jewelry, soap, perfume, essential oils and so much more. Their materials are eco-friendly and organic. They also have classes where you can make candles or your own perfume.

“ Flamenco ”

El Lopo

Next event is June 1, then every Sunday starting in July

“Flamenco” is a Spanish art form that mixes singing, dancing and guitar. In this show, Spanish dancer CarOlé Flamenco takes center stage. She’s a fifth generation flamenco dancer. Also, the audience can order and enjoy some tapas or wine while watching the performance.

Hana’s podcast “Folktales from Sudan” is available now. Also, hear Hana tell these stories for a series of live events at various Oakland public libraries beginning May 14.