Sights + Sounds Picks: Angela Dalton

“Sights + Sounds Picks” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with award-winning author Angela Dalton. She wrote the children’s book “To Boldly Go.” The story is about “Star Trek” actress Nichelle Nichols’ involvement in the Civil Rights Movement, and how she inspired people of color to pursue careers in science and space.

Chapter 510

Downtown Oakland

This is a writing center where Black, brown, and queer youth can write and express themselves freely. They have a mentorship program for Oakland youth on their writing journey. Also, Chapter 510 publishes over 20 books a year by young writers.

Studio X

Oakland’s Jingletown neighborhood

Grammy-nominated producer Xarina founded this recording studio in 2021. Studio X offers workshops to help artists with marketing, songwriting, stage presence, and other important skills. They also host live performances every two weeks during their open-mic nights.

Sistah Scifi

Oakland-based isis asare started this business in 2019. It is the first Black-owned bookstore that focuses on sci-fi and fantasy works by Black and Indigenous authors. She sells books in the genres of afrofuturism, sci-fi noir, voodoo, and so much more! She has events too. You can buy books from her vending machine at Chapter 510 in Oakland.

Angela’s book “To Boldly Go” is available now.