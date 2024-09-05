© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Marissa Ortega-Welch

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published September 5, 2024 at 7:44 AM PDT
KALW reporter Marissa Ortega-Welch hiking on the John Muir Trail in California’s Sierra Nevada
Photo Provided by Marissa Ortega-Welch
KALW reporter Marissa Ortega-Welch hiking on the John Muir Trail in California’s Sierra Nevada

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with KALW reporter Marissa Ortega-Welch. She created and produced the podcast “How Wild.” It explores how wilderness changes over time and its relationship with humans.

Tomales Point
Point Reyes Peninsula
It is located in the northern part of the peninsula. There’s a hiking trail that gives beautiful views of the Pacific Coast. The area is also home to tule elk.

Mitchell Canyon
Mount Diablo State Park
People use the park’s hiking trail for many outdoor activities such as riding their bikes or horses. It’s also home to rare plants. Visitors might also see quail and butterflies. Marissa loves bird-watching and this is a hot spot for it.

How Wild
Listen to Marissa travel around the country to understand the concept of “wilderness.” Learn how issues such as climate change and technology are changing our relationship with nature. You’ll hear stories from all kinds of people like rangers, environmentalists, and Tribal leaders.

Listen to Marissa’s podcast “How Wild” on your favorite podcast platform, the KALW app, or NPR.org.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
