Sights and Sounds: Marissa Ortega-Welch

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with KALW reporter Marissa Ortega-Welch. She created and produced the podcast “How Wild.” It explores how wilderness changes over time and its relationship with humans.

Tomales Point

Point Reyes Peninsula

It is located in the northern part of the peninsula. There’s a hiking trail that gives beautiful views of the Pacific Coast. The area is also home to tule elk.

Mitchell Canyon

Mount Diablo State Park

People use the park’s hiking trail for many outdoor activities such as riding their bikes or horses. It’s also home to rare plants. Visitors might also see quail and butterflies. Marissa loves bird-watching and this is a hot spot for it.

“ How Wild ”

Listen to Marissa travel around the country to understand the concept of “wilderness.” Learn how issues such as climate change and technology are changing our relationship with nature. You’ll hear stories from all kinds of people like rangers, environmentalists, and Tribal leaders.

Listen to Marissa’s podcast “How Wild” on your favorite podcast platform, the KALW app, or NPR.org.