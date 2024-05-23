© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: David J. Peterson

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published May 23, 2024 at 7:44 AM PDT
Language Creator David J. Peterson
Jessie Peterson
Language Creator David J. Peterson

“Sights and Sounds”” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with language creator David J. Peterson. He has created languages for films and TV series such as “Dune” and “Game of Thrones.” Look for those languages in the upcoming new season of “House of Dragons.”

Campanile
UC Berkeley
According to their website, it is the third-tallest clock and bell tower in the world. Visitors can take an elevator to the top of the building and see an amazing view of the Bay. It has 61 bells.

Crema Coffee
San Jose
They brew coffee using beans from countries such as Ethiopia, Guatemala, and Indonesia. This is a family-owned business and founder June Tran is a former social worker, who wanted to open a community space.

Fentons Creamery
Oakland
The ice cream parlor opened their doors in 1894. One of their signature desserts is their banana sundae. It’s made up of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream topped with frit, nuts, and chocolate syrup. Their savory dishes are delicious too. Host Jenee loves their crab sandwiches.

You can hear David’s languages on the second season of “House of Dragons,” which debuts June 16 on Max.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
