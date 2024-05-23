Sights and Sounds: David J. Peterson

“Sights and Sounds”” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with language creator David J. Peterson. He has created languages for films and TV series such as “Dune” and “Game of Thrones.” Look for those languages in the upcoming new season of “House of Dragons.”

Campanile

UC Berkeley

According to their website, it is the third-tallest clock and bell tower in the world. Visitors can take an elevator to the top of the building and see an amazing view of the Bay. It has 61 bells.

Crema Coffee

San Jose

They brew coffee using beans from countries such as Ethiopia, Guatemala, and Indonesia. This is a family-owned business and founder June Tran is a former social worker, who wanted to open a community space.

Fentons Creamery

Oakland

The ice cream parlor opened their doors in 1894. One of their signature desserts is their banana sundae. It’s made up of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream topped with frit, nuts, and chocolate syrup. Their savory dishes are delicious too. Host Jenee loves their crab sandwiches.

You can hear David’s languages on the second season of “House of Dragons,” which debuts June 16 on Max.