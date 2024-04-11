Sights and Sounds: Eric Newton

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee speaks with Oakland comedian Eric Newton. He’s the host of “The Empire Strips Back.” It’s a burlesque parody of “Star Wars.” Watch it at the Great Star Theater in San Francisco from May 22 to July 14. This is for adults only.

Alameda Comedy Club

Come and watch nationally known comedians do sets, as well as local comedians. Of course guests can order snacks during the performances such as mac n cheese balls, fried calamari, and potato tots. There’s also open mic shows every Thursday and drag brunches on Sundays.

Oakland Museum of California

One of their current exhibits is called “Por el Pueblo.” It examines the legacy of activist MalaquÍas Montoya. His art has been a major influence in the Chicano community for decades. People can also come by and hang out at the museum’s garden that was remodeled a few years ago. It’s open to the public and a great spot to just picnic and enjoy the fresh air. The exhibit “Por el Pueblo” is open until June 30.

It’s Your Move

North Oakland

The shop sells a range of games from board games to role playing to trading cards. They host gaming events for people to play Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering, chess, and much more. Also, comedians come and perform every Saturday night.

Watch Eric emcee “The Empire Strips Back” at the Great Star Theater in San Francisco. The show runs from May 22 to July 14. Tickets are on sale now.