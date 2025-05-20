Program aims to provide millions of diapers to needy Alameda County families

Alameda County has launched a Diaper Bank program over the next three years to provide monthly access to diapers and baby wipes for families with young children.

The nearly six-million dollar initiative is a collaborative effort by the Alameda County Social Services and two nonprofits which focus on pre-kindergarten children, First Five Alameda and Supply Bank.

They will distribute more than 15 million diapers and millions more baby wipes through more than 50 community-based organizations and county agencies.

Distribution sites include family resource centers, libraries, school districts, health clinics and hospitals.

According to a statement from Supply Bank , diaper need results in approximately 40,000 visits to California hospitals annually.

Find more information about the program at kalw.org

