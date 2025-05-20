© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Program aims to provide millions of diapers to needy Alameda County families

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published May 20, 2025 at 1:55 PM PDT
Parenting Patch
/
Wiki Commons

Alameda County has launched a Diaper Bank program over the next three years to provide monthly access to diapers and baby wipes for families with young children.

The nearly six-million dollar initiative is a collaborative effort by the Alameda County Social Services and two nonprofits which focus on pre-kindergarten children, First Five Alameda and Supply Bank.  

They will distribute more than 15 million diapers and millions more baby wipes through more than 50 community-based organizations and county agencies.

Distribution sites include family resource centers, libraries, school districts, health clinics and hospitals.

According to a statement from Supply Bank, diaper need results in approximately 40,000 visits to California hospitals annually.

Find more information about the program at kalw.org

In San Francisco, I’m Sunni Khalid, KALW

Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
