© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump tariffs cause dip in trade at Port of Oakland

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published May 20, 2025 at 9:49 AM PDT
An overhead shot of cranes servicing a container ship at the Port of Oakland
Thomas Hawk
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
An overhead shot of cranes servicing a container ship at the Port of Oakland

The Port of Oakland reported a double-digit drop in shipping volume for April, thanks largely to President Donald Trump's chaotic, on-again off-again trade wars.

The port handled more than 185-thousand 20-foot shipping containers in April. That was nearly a 15 percent decrease in overall cargo volume from March.

Port officials said in a press statement yesterday that the slowdown was driven by market volatility and a softening demand for American goods overseas -- both spurred by Trump's "shifts" in trade policy.

Chinese trade accounts for just seven percent of the port's exports, but food and agricultural exports have suffered broad setbacks as buyers remain uncertain about Trump's intentions.

Port of Oakland Executive Director Kristi McKenney said the port's ability to support the local economy and provide good-paying jobs could be harmed by the current international market conditions.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid