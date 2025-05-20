Trump tariffs cause dip in trade at Port of Oakland

The Port of Oakland reported a double-digit drop in shipping volume for April, thanks largely to President Donald Trump's chaotic, on-again off-again trade wars.

The port handled more than 185-thousand 20-foot shipping containers in April. That was nearly a 15 percent decrease in overall cargo volume from March.

Port officials said in a press statement yesterday that the slowdown was driven by market volatility and a softening demand for American goods overseas -- both spurred by Trump's "shifts" in trade policy.

Chinese trade accounts for just seven percent of the port's exports, but food and agricultural exports have suffered broad setbacks as buyers remain uncertain about Trump's intentions.

Port of Oakland Executive Director Kristi McKenney said the port's ability to support the local economy and provide good-paying jobs could be harmed by the current international market conditions.

