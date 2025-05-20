Sunny skies, dry conditions forecast for the Bay Area

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for this afternoon calls for clear and sunny skies with warm conditions.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the low 60s to mid 70s on the coast, in the mid 60s to high 70s around the bay, and in the low to mid 80s inland. Overnight lows will be mostly in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Forecasters expect strong and gusty northwesterly winds, above seasonal normal temps, and hazardous marine conditions through most of the week.

According to the Weather Service, elevated fire weather conditions will prevail in the region as dry and gusty weather remains until Thursday.

