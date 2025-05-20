East Bay fire snarls BART service

A fire reported on the BART train tracks just south of the San Leandro station early this morning is expected to affect service on the transit system into the late afternoon or evening hours.

BART officials said the fire was reported around five a.m. and has shut down service south of the Lake Merritt station. This includes the Blue line ending at Dublin/Pleasanton and the Green and Orange lines ending at the Berryessa station.

Alameda-Contra Costa Transit buses are helping to take riders between affected stations in Alameda County. The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is providing additional service at the Berryessa and Milpitas stations.

BART'S Yellow line between Antioch and San Francisco International Airport and the Red line between Richmond and Millbrae are still running.

BART officials noted the fire damaged cables and other train control equipment in the area. Crews are estimating that regular service may not resume until rush hour.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.