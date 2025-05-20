Barbara Lee inaugurated as Oakland mayor

Former longtime Congresswoman Barbara Lee was inaugurated yesterday as Oakland’s new mayor.

The 78-year old Lee took the oath of office as Oakland’s chief executive at City Hall, before an overflow crowd of her supporters. She is the city’s 52nd mayor.Lee vowed to lead the city through a major budget crisis. Oakland faces a $130 million budget deficit this year, which is expected to double next year.

The Oaklandside reported that Lee told her supporters the city’s homeless crisis is a “moral disgrace” and promised to make Oakland a cleaner and safer city.Lee defeated former city councilmember Loren Taylor in a special election held last month.

Lee is the fourth person to serve as Oakland’s mayor since January. That’s when Sheng Thao was forced from office following a successful recall election in November. She will serve out the rest of Thao’s four-year term.