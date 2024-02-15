Sights and Sounds After Dark: The Love Factor

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with “Sights and Sounds” producer Porfirio Rangel about a special live event called “Sights + Sounds After Dark: The Love Factor.” It’s taking place at KALW’s pop up venue on 220 Montgomery in Downtown San Francisco tonight at 6pm. There will be poetry, storytelling, and live music about love. Also, free pizza.

The reason why it’s called “Sights + Sounds After Dark” is because sometimes guests want to share stories that are too spicy to air on the radio. So at this event, for adults, artists have more freedom to express themselves. Here’s info on the guests performing at tonight’s event:

Nazelah Jamison

She’s a Bay Area based performance poet, author, comedian, vocalist, and emcee. Her first book of poetry, Evolutionary Heart, was released on Nomadic Press in 2016, and reprinted and re-released on Black Lawrence Press in Fall 2023. In her spare time, Nazelah enjoys writing horror screenplays and saving the day. She hosts Thee Virtual Open Mic every 1st & 3rd Friday on Zoom, and gives the best hugs in the Bay Area.

Norma Smith

She’s a community scholar and social researcher based in the Bay Area. She was born in Detroit, grew up in Fresno, and has worked as a journalist, editor, writing coach, and as a conference and event organizer. Smith’s writing has been published in scholarly, literary, and political journals. Her first book of poems, "Home Remedy" (Nomadic Press, 2017), is available here.

B DeVeaux

They’re a 23 year old, non-binary, neo soul artist and composer. Hailing from the Town (Oakland, CA), B DeVeaux has been surrounded by art and vibrancy from a young age. Get ready to get drifted away in the sounds of B DeVeaux.

Sumiko Saulson

Sumiko is the author of the Bram-Stoker Nominated The Rat King: A Book of Dark Poetry (Dooky Zines), and an award-winning author of Afrosurrealist and multicultural sci-fi and horror. Sumiko's upcoming sequel to "Happiness and Other Diseases," (2022), "Somnali," is available from Mocha Memoirs Press.

This is a special live performance of "Sights and Sounds" at 220 Montgomery St. in downtown San Francisco tonight at 6pm.