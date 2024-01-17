Sights and Sounds: Marga Gomez

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with actress Marga Gomez. Her solo-show is “Swimming with Lesbians.” She plays multiple characters who are on a cruise for lesbians. See it at the Marsh Berkeley, now until January 28.

“Draw & Guffaw”

Gallery-O-Roma

Every 3rd Friday of the month

Host Loren Kraut brings comedians on stage to do ten-minute sets. After they make their final joke, audience members draw the comedians. It’s a night of laughter, sketching, and entertainment.

“Castro Art Walk”

San Francisco

Every 1st Friday of the month

Take a stroll into the Castro neighborhood and buy artwork from local artists. Restaurants have special menus for the occasion. Businesses and other venues host unique events for visitors. Sometimes there is live music and drag performances as well.

“Poetry in the Window”

Medicine for Nightmares

It’s a monthly open mic series for poets to perform their work by the store window. Store co-owner Josiah Luis Alderete is host of KALW’s “Bay Poets.” He’s also one of Jenee’s favorite poets in the Bay Area.

