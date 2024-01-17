© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Marga Gomez

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published January 17, 2024 at 3:37 PM PST
Marga Gomez stars in the one-person show "Swimming with Lesbians"
Jim McCambridge
Marga Gomez stars in the one-person show "Swimming with Lesbians"

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with actress Marga Gomez. Her solo-show is “Swimming with Lesbians.” She plays multiple characters who are on a cruise for lesbians. See it at the Marsh Berkeley, now until January 28.

“Draw & Guffaw”
Gallery-O-Roma
Every 3rd Friday of the month
Host Loren Kraut brings comedians on stage to do ten-minute sets. After they make their final joke, audience members draw the comedians. It’s a night of laughter, sketching, and entertainment.

“Castro Art Walk”
San Francisco
Every 1st Friday of the month
Take a stroll into the Castro neighborhood and buy artwork from local artists. Restaurants have special menus for the occasion. Businesses and other venues host unique events for visitors. Sometimes there is live music and drag performances as well.

“Poetry in the Window”
Medicine for Nightmares
It’s a monthly open mic series for poets to perform their work by the store window. Store co-owner Josiah Luis Alderete is host of KALW’s “Bay Poets.” He’s also one of Jenee’s favorite poets in the Bay Area.

Catch Marga’s show “Swimming with Lesbians” at the Marsh Berkeley. It’s running until January 28.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
