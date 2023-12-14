Sights and Sounds: Joanna Robinson

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Oakland cultural critic Joanna Robinson. She co-authored the book “MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios.” It’s an unauthorized, behind-the-scenes look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The Rocketeer: The Life and Legacy of Dave Stevens”

Cartoon Art Museum

Currently running until February 25, 2024

Dave Stevens was a comic artist known for his pin-up illustrations. He created the popular comics series “The Rocketeer.” It’s set in the 1930s, and follows the Rocketeer who flies around with a jetpack. See displays of Dave’s work from early in his career to original artwork from “The Rocketeer.”

“Fitzcarraldo”

BAMPFA

December 15

The movie is about a rubber baron named Fitzcarraldo. He wants to make an opera house in a Peruvian jungle. To make his dream a reality, though, he has to transport a steamboat over a mountain. The story is based on true events. The screening is part of a longer series on filmmaker Werner Herzog.

Marin Headlands

The cliffs give scenic views of the Pacific Coast, Golden Gate Bridge, and “Karl,” the fog that sweeps the Bay. There’s plenty of wildlife to keep an eye out for such as whales, hawks, and deer, and many more animals. The area has many hiking trails leading to different parts of the peninsula including beaches and lagoons.

Read Joanna’s book “MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios.”