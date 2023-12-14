© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Joanna Robinson

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published December 14, 2023 at 7:44 AM PST
Cultural Critic Joanna Robinson
Robin King
Cultural Critic Joanna Robinson

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Oakland cultural critic Joanna Robinson. She co-authored the book “MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios.” It’s an unauthorized, behind-the-scenes look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The Rocketeer: The Life and Legacy of Dave Stevens”
Cartoon Art Museum
Currently running until February 25, 2024
Dave Stevens was a comic artist known for his pin-up illustrations. He created the popular comics series “The Rocketeer.” It’s set in the 1930s, and follows the Rocketeer who flies around with a jetpack. See displays of Dave’s work from early in his career to original artwork from “The Rocketeer.”

“Fitzcarraldo”
BAMPFA
December 15
The movie is about a rubber baron named Fitzcarraldo. He wants to make an opera house in a Peruvian jungle. To make his dream a reality, though, he has to transport a steamboat over a mountain. The story is based on true events. The screening is part of a longer series on filmmaker Werner Herzog.

Marin Headlands
The cliffs give scenic views of the Pacific Coast, Golden Gate Bridge, and “Karl,” the fog that sweeps the Bay. There’s plenty of wildlife to keep an eye out for such as whales, hawks, and deer, and many more animals. The area has many hiking trails leading to different parts of the peninsula including beaches and lagoons.

Read Joanna’s book “MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios.”

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
See stories by Porfirio Rangel