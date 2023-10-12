Sights and Sounds: Julia Park Tracey

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with author Julia Park Tracey. Her book is called “The Bereaved.” It’s a historical novel based on research of her great-great grandfather’s past life as an adopted child, who was transported from the East Coast to the West on an Orphan Train.

Alameda Post walking tour

Historian Dennis Evanosky takes guests around Alameda to learn about the city’s history. It explores topics such as culture, transportation, the environment, and many more. Each tour covers a different part of the city. They last about an hour and half. Expect to walk for about a mile.

Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve

Oakland

The park is about two and a half miles long and home to an extinct ten million year old volcano. One of its highest peaks, called Round Top, is made up of lava debris. The preserve also has two labyrinths and a few ponds for folks to check out.

“Day’s End: Personal Glamour Exposed”

Lacis Museum of Lace and Textiles

Berkeley

Currently running until April 2024

Visitors look at night attire, such as robes and PJs, from the 1860s to the 1930s. Bedroom textiles like blankets and quilts are also on display. If you can’t come in-person visit their website to see photos of their items

Julia’s historical novel “The Bereaved” is available now.

