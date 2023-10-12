© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Julia Park Tracey

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published October 12, 2023 at 7:44 AM PDT
Author Julia Park Tracey
Photo Provided by Julia Park Tracey
Author Julia Park Tracey

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with author Julia Park Tracey. Her book is called “The Bereaved.” It’s a historical novel based on research of her great-great grandfather’s past life as an adopted child, who was transported from the East Coast to the West on an Orphan Train.

Alameda Post walking tour
Historian Dennis Evanosky takes guests around Alameda to learn about the city’s history. It explores topics such as culture, transportation, the environment, and many more. Each tour covers a different part of the city. They last about an hour and half. Expect to walk for about a mile.

Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve
Oakland
The park is about two and a half miles long and home to an extinct ten million year old volcano. One of its highest peaks, called Round Top, is made up of lava debris. The preserve also has two labyrinths and a few ponds for folks to check out.

“Day’s End: Personal Glamour Exposed”
Lacis Museum of Lace and Textiles
Berkeley
Currently running until April 2024
Visitors look at night attire, such as robes and PJs, from the 1860s to the 1930s. Bedroom textiles like blankets and quilts are also on display. If you can’t come in-person visit their website to see photos of their items

Julia’s historical novel “The Bereaved” is available now.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
