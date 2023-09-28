Sights and Sounds: J.P. Takahashi

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with writer J. P. Takahashi. She’s the author of the children’s book “Tokyo Night Parade,” a story about a little girl who hangs out with Japanese spirits.

Kinfolx

Downtown Oakland

The term “kinfolx” means family. This Black-owned coffee shop with a wine bar, is filled with art and plants from Black artists. The interior has colorful seating and wooden tables placed close together. It’s designed for folks to socially mingle and get work done.

Cape & Cowl Comics

Oakland

The shop won a huge award at San Diego Comic Con this past summer. They won the “Eisner Retailer Award” for supporting comics from major publishers and their community. Shout out to owner Eitan Manhoff. The Cape & Cowl staff is nice and they help folks find comics based on their interests. They have graphic novels, back issues, and manga for geeks of all kinds.

“Truth Be Told”

Apple TV

The series stars Octavia Spencer playing a true crime podcaster living in Oakland. She investigates cases involving murder and disappearances. It’s based on the mystery novel “Are You Sleeping” by Kathleen Barber. In 2020, the show won “Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series” from the NAACP Image Awards. The show’s creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman is from Alameda!

J. P. Takahashi’s children’s book “Tokyo Night Parade” is available on October 10.