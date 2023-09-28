© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: J.P. Takahashi

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published September 28, 2023 at 7:44 AM PDT
Author J. P. Takahashi
H. Walker
Author J. P. Takahashi

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with writer J. P. Takahashi. She’s the author of the children’s book “Tokyo Night Parade,” a story about a little girl who hangs out with Japanese spirits.

Kinfolx
Downtown Oakland
The term “kinfolx” means family. This Black-owned coffee shop with a wine bar, is filled with art and plants from Black artists. The interior has colorful seating and wooden tables placed close together. It’s designed for folks to socially mingle and get work done.

Cape & Cowl Comics
Oakland
The shop won a huge award at San Diego Comic Con this past summer. They won the “Eisner Retailer Award” for supporting comics from major publishers and their community. Shout out to owner Eitan Manhoff. The Cape & Cowl staff is nice and they help folks find comics based on their interests. They have graphic novels, back issues, and manga for geeks of all kinds.

“Truth Be Told”
Apple TV
The series stars Octavia Spencer playing a true crime podcaster living in Oakland. She investigates cases involving murder and disappearances. It’s based on the mystery novel “Are You Sleeping” by Kathleen Barber. In 2020, the show won “Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series” from the NAACP Image Awards. The show’s creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman is from Alameda!

J. P. Takahashi’s children’s book “Tokyo Night Parade” is available on October 10.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
