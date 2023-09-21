Sights and Sounds: Graham Lustig

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Oakland Ballet Artistic Director Graham Lustig. The Oakland Ballet is kicking off their fall season with the film “Flower”. It stars Misty Copeland. See the film, live dance and Misty Copeland herself at the Paramount Theater on Friday Sept 29th.

“Let Her Sing: A Celebration of Female Voices”

Yerba Buena Center

September 23

The show features female vocalists coming together to perform in solidarity of women’s rights to self-expression. The artists come from diverse backgrounds and sing in different genres. The event is meant to raise awareness of suppressed female voices throughout the world.

Alameda Art Lab

Owner and teacher JaYing Wand offers classes on how to make mosaic art, stained glass, and fused glass. She’s created murals for elementary schools in Alameda. Their space is also available for summer camp, parties, and team building events.

Muir Beach

Marin County

One of its popular features is a bridge that connects the parking lot to the beach. As you walk down the stairway, you can check out the beautiful views of the ocean and you might actually see whales swimming off the Pacific Coast. But that’s not the only wildlife around. The beach has a lagoon which is home to animals such as salmon and frogs.

The Oakland Ballet’s next performance is “Flower” with Misty Copeland on Friday September 29th at the Paramount. Visit their website for upcoming events.