Sights and Sounds: Stephan Pastis

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with cartoonist Stephan Pastis. He’s the creator of the comic strip “Pearls Before Swine.” His latest work is the illustrated kids novel “Looking Up.” Follow the adventure of a little girl trying to save her town from changing. It’s available on October 10th.

Russian River Brewing

Santa Rosa

Their beers have won numerous awards throughout the US. The brewery has an outdoor beer garden, tasting rooms, and tours that show how their drinks are made.

Cooperfield’s Books

Petaluma

The bookstore has events such as author signings, reading clubs, and book fairs. They are committed to providing literature and education to the community. Unlike Copperfield’s other locations, the Petaluma spot has an underground used book section. Book lovers can find rare and out-of-print works.

Morrison Library

UC Berkeley

It’s actually a reading room within the Doe library building. The space is known as the “university’s living room” because students come to relax and escape from their academic lives. But it is open to the public. Catch an event there such as the Lunch Poems reading series.

