Sights and Sounds: Wayne Harris

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with actor Wayne Harris. Wayne wrote and stars in the play “Train Stories.” The show is about three African-American men on a train ride, figuring out their place in a 1948 America. Catch it at the Marsh in Berkeley from September 8th to the 29th.

“ Larrie Noble and the Freethinks ”

Alameda Cinema Grill

Every Friday and weekend

Larrie is known for the smooth Jazz sounds he gives audiences through his mellow voice and guitar. Enjoy some food and drinks while listening to Larrie sing. Jenee recommends the fried chicken sliders. Their dishes and cocktails are influenced by Hollywood’s Golden Age.

“ Tell It On Tuesday ”

The Marsh in Berkeley.

Every last Tuesday of the month

Hosts Rebecca Fisher and Bridget Frederick bring artists together to share their voice through storytelling. The event has a mix of music, spoken word, comedy, and theater. If you can’t make it in-person there’s a streaming option available.

“ Akhnaten ”

Met Opera website

The opera examines the life of the Egyptian pharaoh Akhnaten. He’s known for shifting away from Egypt’s traditional worship of multiple Gods to only one. Philip Glass composed the opera in 1984. “Akhnaten” is part of a trilogy of works based on historical figures Philip believed to be revolutionary.

