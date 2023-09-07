© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sights & Sounds

Sights and Sounds: Wayne Harris

By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published September 7, 2023 at 9:50 AM PDT
Actor Wayne Harris as Elder Brown in “Train Stories,” presented at the Marsh Berkeley
Diane Woods
Actor Wayne Harris as Elder Brown in “Train Stories,” presented at the Marsh Berkeley

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with actor Wayne Harris. Wayne wrote and stars in the play “Train Stories.” The show is about three African-American men on a train ride, figuring out their place in a 1948 America. Catch it at the Marsh in Berkeley from September 8th to the 29th.

Larrie Noble and the Freethinks
Alameda Cinema Grill
Every Friday and weekend
Larrie is known for the smooth Jazz sounds he gives audiences through his mellow voice and guitar. Enjoy some food and drinks while listening to Larrie sing. Jenee recommends the fried chicken sliders. Their dishes and cocktails are influenced by Hollywood’s Golden Age.

Tell It On Tuesday
The Marsh in Berkeley.
Every last Tuesday of the month
Hosts Rebecca Fisher and Bridget Frederick bring artists together to share their voice through storytelling. The event has a mix of music, spoken word, comedy, and theater. If you can’t make it in-person there’s a streaming option available.

Akhnaten
Met Opera website
The opera examines the life of the Egyptian pharaoh Akhnaten. He’s known for shifting away from Egypt’s traditional worship of multiple Gods to only one. Philip Glass composed the opera in 1984. “Akhnaten” is part of a trilogy of works based on historical figures Philip believed to be revolutionary.

Watch Wayne perform in the play “Train Stories” at the Marsh in Berkeley from September 8th to the 29th.

Sights & Sounds
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
